WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया की हार पर जमकर भड़के सहवाग, इन खिलाड़ियों को बताया गुनहगार!

Team India: टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में लगातार दूसरी बार हार का सामना करना पड़ा. 2021 में न्यूजीलैंड ने हराया और रविवार(11 जून) को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हार झेलनी पड़ी. इस हार पर अब पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

IND vs AUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया को हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस हार के साथ ही टीम का एक बार फिर ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना टूट गया. टीम इंडिया को लेकर कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. इस बीच पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग का एक बड़ा बयान सामने आया है.

