ODI Wold cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले नए कोच का हुआ ऐलान, इस दिग्गज को दी गई बड़ी जिम्मेदारी
topStories1hindi1721390
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

ODI Wold cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले नए कोच का हुआ ऐलान, इस दिग्गज को दी गई बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

New Coach: आगामी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 इस साल भारत की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. एक टीम ने अपने नए कोच का ऐलान कर दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Trending Photos

ODI Wold cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले नए कोच का हुआ ऐलान, इस दिग्गज को दी गई बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

World Cup: भारत को इस साल होने वाले आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड की मेजबानी दी गई. यह टूर्नामेंट इस साल के नवंबर-दिसंबर महीने में होने की पूरी उम्मीद है. हालांकि, अभी इसके शेड्यूल का ऐलान नहीं हुआ है. इस टूर्नामेंट के लिए भारत, न्यूजीलैंड, इंग्लैंड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान, साउथ अफ्रीका और अफगानिस्तान की टीमें सीधे क्वालीफाई कर चुकी हैं. इस बीच एक क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने अपने नए कोच का ऐलान कर दिया है.   

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी