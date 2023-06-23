Indian Cricket: क्यों वीरेंद्र सहवाग नहीं बनेंगे टीम इंडिया के चीफ सेलेक्टर? ये है बड़ी वजह
topStories1hindi1750288
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Indian Cricket: क्यों वीरेंद्र सहवाग नहीं बनेंगे टीम इंडिया के चीफ सेलेक्टर? ये है बड़ी वजह

Team India: टीम इंडिया में चीफ सेलेक्टर का पद को पिछले काफी समय से खाली है. ऐसे में बीसीसीआई इसके लिए जल्द ही इस पद को भरने के इरादे में हैं. इस बीच पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर इस पद के लिए क्यों नहीं जा सकते हैं. आइए आपको इसकी बड़ी वजह बताते हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

Indian Cricket: क्यों वीरेंद्र सहवाग नहीं बनेंगे टीम इंडिया के चीफ सेलेक्टर? ये है बड़ी वजह

Virender Sehwag: पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग की चीफ सेलेक्टर बनने को लेकर चर्चाएं तेज हैं. इस बीच उन्होंने खुद एक बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. उन्होंने बताया है कि चीफ सिलेक्टर पद का ऑफर देने वाली सारी बातें बकवास हैं. ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं हुआ था. बता दें कि इसी साल चेतन शर्मा को टीम से जुड़ी खूफिया बातों का खुलासा करने के आरोप में अपने पद से हाथ धोना पड़ा था. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी