World Cup 2023 का शेड्यूल आते ही मच गया तहलका, अहमदाबाद में इतनी कीमत चुकाने पर मिल रहा होटल का कमरा

topStories1hindi1757552
Ahmedabad News: ICC क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल आते ही अचानक तहलका मच गया है. अहमदाबाद में होटल के एक कमरे का किराया इतना हो गया है, जिसे जानकर हर किसी के होश उड़ जाएंगे. बता दें कि ICC 2023 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आगाज 5 अक्टूबर से होगा और फाइनल मैच 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Ahmedabad Hotel Room Rates: ICC क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल आते ही अचानक तहलका मच गया है. अहमदाबाद में होटल के एक कमरे का किराया इतना हो गया है, जिसे जानकर हर किसी के होश उड़ जाएंगे. बता दें कि ICC 2023 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आगाज 5 अक्टूबर से होगा और फाइनल मैच 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच महामुकाबला अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में 15 अक्टूबर को खेला जाएगा. ICC 2023 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का फाइनल मुकाबला भी अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा.

