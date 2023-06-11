IND vs PAK: क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, 7 साल बाद भारत दौरे पर आएगी पाकिस्तान टीम!
IND vs PAK: क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, 7 साल बाद भारत दौरे पर आएगी पाकिस्तान टीम!

India vs Pakistan: क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम 7 साल के इंतजार के बाद भारत के दौरे पर आ सकती है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम (Pakistan Cricket Team) साल 2016 में आखिरी बार भारत के दौरे पर आई थी. इस दौरान भारत में टी20 वर्ल्ड कप (T20 World Cup) खेला गया था. इस टूर्नामेंट के बाद पाकिस्तान टीम ने भारत का दौरा नहीं किया है. इन सब के बीच दोनों देशों के फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आ रही है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम लगभग 7 साल के बाद भारत आने वाली है.

