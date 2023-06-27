World Cup 2023: भारत में यहां खेले जाएंगे वर्ल्ड कप के सेमीफाइनल मैच! एक में टीम इंडिया का बेहद खतरनाक रिकॉर्ड
World Cup 2023: भारत में यहां खेले जाएंगे वर्ल्ड कप के सेमीफाइनल मैच! एक में टीम इंडिया का बेहद खतरनाक रिकॉर्ड

World cup 2023 News: मुंबई का वानखेड़े स्टेडियम और कोलकाता का ईडन गार्डन्स 2023 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप के दो सेमीफाइनल की मेजबानी की दौड़ में सबसे आगे चल रहे हैं. कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स स्टेडियम में तो टीम इंडिया का रिकॉर्ड बेहद खतरनाक है, जहां की पिच बल्लेबाजों और स्पिनरों के लिए स्वर्ग मानी जाती है.   

