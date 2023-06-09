IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया की वापसी कराएगा ये खिलाड़ी! 17 महीने बाद खेल रहा है मैच
WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया पूरी तरह बैकफुट पर नजर आ रही है. ऐसे में टीम को अब ऐसे खिलाड़ी से उम्मीद है जो 17 महीने के बाद टीम इंडिया के लिए खेल रहा है.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में अभी 2 ही दिन का खेल हुआ है और टीम इंडिया पूरी तरह बैकफुट पर नजर आ रही है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाने के बाद दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक भारत का स्कोर पांच विकेट पर 151 रन कर दिया.  भारत अब भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पहली पारी के स्कोर से 318 रन से पीछे है. टीम को फॉलोआन से बचने के लिए अब भी 119 रन की जरूरत है. ऐसे में अब टीम को एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी से शानदार खेल की उम्मीद है जो 17 महीनों के बाद टीम इंडिया के लिए टेस्ट मैच खेल रहा है.

