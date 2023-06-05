WTC Final में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की खतरनाक चाल, इस मैच विनर खिलाड़ी की अचानक Playing 11 में होगी एंट्री!
WTC Final में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की खतरनाक चाल, इस मैच विनर खिलाड़ी की अचानक Playing 11 में होगी एंट्री!

Team India: इंग्लैंड के ओवल मैदान पर टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से 11 जून तक वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच खेलना है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा एक खतरनाक चाल चलेंगे. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा एक ऐसे खूंखार बल्लेबाज को मौका देंगे.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

WTC Final में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की खतरनाक चाल, इस मैच विनर खिलाड़ी की अचानक Playing 11 में होगी एंट्री!

ICC WTC Final 2023: इंग्लैंड के ओवल मैदान पर टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से 11 जून तक वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच खेलना है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा एक खतरनाक चाल चलेंगे. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा एक ऐसे खूंखार बल्लेबाज को मौका देंगे, जो नंबर 6 पर धुआंधार बल्लेबाजी से कहर मचाकर रख देगा. रोहित शर्मा के लिए ये खिलाड़ी सबसे घातक हथियार बनेगा.

