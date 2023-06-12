WTC Final में मौका नहीं मिलने पर आखिरकार अश्विन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अपने इस बयान से फैंस को चौंकाया
WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में भारत की हार के बाद अपना पहला रिएक्शन दिया है. रविचंद्रन अश्विन को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रखा गया था. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

ICC WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में भारत की हार के बाद अपना पहला रिएक्शन दिया है. रविचंद्रन अश्विन को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रखा गया था. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से भारत की हार के बाद अनुभवी स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने टीम के प्रति अपना अटूट समर्थन व्यक्त किया और 2021-23 चक्र के दौरान उनके अथक प्रयासों की तारीफ की.

