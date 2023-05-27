CSK vs GT: बारिश की वजह से IPL 2023 का फाइनल रद्द होने पर कौन सी टीम बनेगी चैंपियन? ये रहा नाम
CSK vs GT: बारिश की वजह से IPL 2023 का फाइनल रद्द होने पर कौन सी टीम बनेगी चैंपियन? ये रहा नाम

IPL 2023 Final: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच खेला जाएगा. दोनों टीमें  28 मई को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में आमने-सामने होंगी.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

CSK vs GT: बारिश की वजह से IPL 2023 का फाइनल रद्द होने पर कौन सी टीम बनेगी चैंपियन? ये रहा नाम

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: आईपीएल 2023 (IPL 2023) का खिताबी मुकाबला 28 मई को खेला जाएगा. इस महामुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) की टीमें आमने-सामने होंगी. ये मैच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium) में खेला जाएगा. लेकिन ये मैच अगर बारिश की वजह से रद्द होता है तो कौन सी टीम फाइनल जीतेगी इसके बारे में काफी कम लोग जानते हैं. आइए आपको इसके बारे में बताते हैं.

