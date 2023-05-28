Team India: PAK दिग्गज की KOHLI को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, WTC फाइनल में जड़ेंगे एक नहीं दो सेंचुरी
Team India: PAK दिग्गज की KOHLI को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, WTC फाइनल में जड़ेंगे एक नहीं दो सेंचुरी

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 आगामी 7 जून से खेला जाएगा. इसके लिए टीम इंडिया के कोहली सहित कई खिलाड़ी लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं. इस बीच एक पूर्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने बड़ी भविष्यवाणी कर दी है.

 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

Team India: PAK दिग्गज की KOHLI को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, WTC फाइनल में जड़ेंगे एक नहीं दो सेंचुरी
PAK Cricketer Statement on Kohli: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अगले महीने 7 से 11 जून के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेला जाएगा. मुकाबला लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जाना है. इसके लिए टीम इंडिया के कई खिलाड़ी लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं, जबकि कुछ खिलाड़ियों का जाना अभी बाकी है. इस बीच एक पूर्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने कोहली को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी कर दी है.
 

