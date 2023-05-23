GT vs CSK: टाइटंस के साथ हो गया बड़ा 'धोखा', खिलाड़ी हुआ कैच लेकिन अंपायर ने दे दिया नॉट आउट!
topStories1hindi1708311
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

GT vs CSK: टाइटंस के साथ हो गया बड़ा 'धोखा', खिलाड़ी हुआ कैच लेकिन अंपायर ने दे दिया नॉट आउट!

आईपीएल की गत चैंपियन टीम गुजरात टाइटंस के साथ मंगलवार को आईपीएल-2023 के क्वालिफायर-1 में बड़ा 'धोखा' हो गया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

GT vs CSK: टाइटंस के साथ हो गया बड़ा 'धोखा', खिलाड़ी हुआ कैच लेकिन अंपायर ने दे दिया नॉट आउट!

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: आईपीएल की गत चैंपियन टीम गुजरात टाइटंस के साथ मंगलवार को आईपीएल-2023 के क्वालिफायर-1 में बड़ा 'धोखा' हो गया. इससे स्टार ओपनर शुभमन गिल, युवा पेसर दर्शन नालकंडे और तमाम गुजरात टीम के फैंस मायूस हो गए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला