Shubman Gill: शतक जड़ना नाश्ता करने जैसा... गिल की ऐतिहासिक पारी पर ये क्या बोल गए पांड्या?
topStories1hindi1713864
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Shubman Gill: शतक जड़ना नाश्ता करने जैसा... गिल की ऐतिहासिक पारी पर ये क्या बोल गए पांड्या?

Hardik Pandya: गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या (Hardik Pandya) ने ओपनर शुभमन गिल को लेकर एक बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shubman Gill: शतक जड़ना नाश्ता करने जैसा... गिल की ऐतिहासिक पारी पर ये क्या बोल गए पांड्या?

Hardik Pandya On Shubman Gill: गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) के ओपनर शुभमन गिल आईपीएल 2023 में अभी तक कुल 3 शतक जड़ चुके हैं. गुजरात टाइटंस के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या (Hardik Pandya) ने कहा कि शुभमन गिल आईपीएल 2023 में लगातार शतक लगा रहे हैं और तीन अंकों के आंकड़े तक पहुंचने की कला को नियमित रूप से नाश्ता करने जितना आसान बना रहे हैं. गिल ने दस छक्कों और सात चौकों की मदद से शानदार 129 रनों की पारी खेली, जबकि मुंबई के गेंदबाजों की उन्होंने मैदान में चारों तरफ धुनाई की.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi IIFA Look: किसी ने कहा जलपरी किसी ने हुस्नपरी का दिया खिताब!
Salman Khan
पहले बदसलूकी, फिर सलमान ने लगाया गले, बोले Vicky Kaushal- अब इस बात का कोई मतलब नही