ICC WTC Final 2023 में अंपायर बना टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन, पहले भी दे चुका है गहरा जख्म!
topStories1hindi1716320
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

ICC WTC Final 2023 में अंपायर बना टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन, पहले भी दे चुका है गहरा जख्म!

India vs Australia Final: इंग्लैंड के रिचर्ड इलिंगवर्थ और न्यूजीलैंड के क्रिस गाफाने भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन में होने वाले आगामी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल में मैदानी अंपायर होंगे. अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने सोमवार को यह घोषणा की. इंग्लैंड के एक और अंपायर रिचर्ड केटलबोरो भी लगातार दूसरे डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल में अंपायरिंग करेंगे जिन्हें एक बार फिर टीवी अंपायर नियुक्त किया गया है.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

ICC WTC Final 2023 में अंपायर बना टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन, पहले भी दे चुका है गहरा जख्म!

ICC WTC Final 2023: इंग्लैंड के रिचर्ड इलिंगवर्थ और न्यूजीलैंड के क्रिस गाफाने भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन में होने वाले आगामी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल में मैदानी अंपायर होंगे. अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने सोमवार को यह घोषणा की. इंग्लैंड के एक और अंपायर रिचर्ड केटलबोरो भी लगातार दूसरे डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल में अंपायरिंग करेंगे जिन्हें एक बार फिर टीवी अंपायर नियुक्त किया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!