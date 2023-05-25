WTC Final में टीम इंडिया के लिए विकेटकीपिंग करेगा ये घातक प्लेयर, अकेले दम पर जिता देगा ट्रॉफी!
WTC Final में टीम इंडिया के लिए विकेटकीपिंग करेगा ये घातक प्लेयर, अकेले दम पर जिता देगा ट्रॉफी!

ICC WTC Final, India vs Australia: भारत ने 10 साल पहले आखिरी बार ICC का कोई खिताब जीता था. रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में इस बार टीम इंडिया साल 2013 से चले आ रहे आईसीसी ट्रॉफी के सूखे को खत्म करने के लिए जी जान लगा देगी.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

India vs Australia: भारत के पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री का मानना है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ अगले महीने इंग्लैंड में होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में विकेटकीपर की भूमिका के लिए केएस भरत टीम मैनेजमेंट की ‘पहली पसंद’ होंगे. भारत की पहली पसंद के विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत कार दुर्घटना से उबर रहे हैं और उनके विकल्प लोकेश राहुल की भी दाहिनी जांघ की सर्जरी हुई है. भारतीय टीम मैनेजमेंट इस बात को लेकर दुविधा में है कि ओवल में सात जून से शुरू होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल के लिए भरत और ईशान किशन में से किसे चुना जाए.

