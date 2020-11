चहल की मंगेतर धनश्री के लिए बेहद खास थी एबी डिविलियर्स से मुलाकात, तस्वीर हुई वायरल

Going to frame this and cherish it for a lifetime. @abdevilliers17 thank you for being the nicest person on this trip. I am extremely blessed to be around such legends. I still remember the first time I got introduced to you, the shivers and butterflies I felt was to the topmost level and to the countless number of nights sitting together and getting to learn so much from you. @yuzi_chahal23 I’m so proud of what you do and the respect you’ve earned around such legends Thank you for the greatest opportunities you’ve given me. Words aren’t truly enough to express my journey with RCB. Posting this picture but taking back amazing memories with me. Thank you god. I will always be grateful

