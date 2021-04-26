IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: KL Rahul फिर हुए फ्लॉप-फैंस बोले- 'इसको पानी पिलाने के लिए रखो'

English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) के कप्तान केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) हमेशा की तरह अपनी टीम की तरफ से ओपनिंग करने उतरे. उन्होंने 20 गेंदों का सामना किया और महज 19 रन बनाए. फैंस उनके इस प्रदर्शन से बेहद नाराज हैं.  

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: KL Rahul फिर हुए फ्लॉप-फैंस बोले- &#039;इसको पानी पिलाने के लिए रखो&#039;
केएल राहुल (फोटो-BCCI/IPL)

नई दिल्ली: पंजाब किंग्स और कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स (PBKS vs KKR) के बीच आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) के 21वें मुकाबले में पंजाब के बल्लेबाजों की नाकामी साफ नजर आई. इस टीम के ज्यादातर बल्लेबाजों ने केकेआर के सामने अपने घुटने टेक दिए, केएल राहुल भी उनमें से एक रहे.

केएल राहुल फिर फ्लॉप

पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) के कप्तान केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) हमेशा की तरह अपनी टीम की तरफ से ओपनिंग करने उतरे. उन्होंने 20 गेंदों का सामना किया और महज 19 रन बनाए. इस दौरान उन्होंने 2 चौके और एक सिक्स लगाया और उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट 95.00 रही. पैट कमिंस (Pat Cummins) ने उन्हें सुनील नरेन (Sunil Narine) के हाथों कैच आउट करा दिया.

केएल राहुल पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) के इस फ्लॉप शो पर पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) के फैंस का गुस्सा फूटा है. लोगों ने यहां तक कह दिया कि राहुल को 12वां प्लेयर बना देना चाहिए और उन्हें पानी पिलाने के लिए टीम में रखा जाए. आइये नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ चुनिंदा ट्वीट्स पर.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

