IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: KL Rahul फिर हुए फ्लॉप-फैंस बोले- 'इसको पानी पिलाने के लिए रखो'

नई दिल्ली: पंजाब किंग्स और कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स (PBKS vs KKR) के बीच आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) के 21वें मुकाबले में पंजाब के बल्लेबाजों की नाकामी साफ नजर आई. इस टीम के ज्यादातर बल्लेबाजों ने केकेआर के सामने अपने घुटने टेक दिए, केएल राहुल भी उनमें से एक रहे.

केएल राहुल फिर फ्लॉप

पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) के कप्तान केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) हमेशा की तरह अपनी टीम की तरफ से ओपनिंग करने उतरे. उन्होंने 20 गेंदों का सामना किया और महज 19 रन बनाए. इस दौरान उन्होंने 2 चौके और एक सिक्स लगाया और उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट 95.00 रही. पैट कमिंस (Pat Cummins) ने उन्हें सुनील नरेन (Sunil Narine) के हाथों कैच आउट करा दिया.

केएल राहुल पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) के इस फ्लॉप शो पर पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) के फैंस का गुस्सा फूटा है. लोगों ने यहां तक कह दिया कि राहुल को 12वां प्लेयर बना देना चाहिए और उन्हें पानी पिलाने के लिए टीम में रखा जाए. आइये नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ चुनिंदा ट्वीट्स पर.

Ye KL Rahul agar T20 World Cup m khela toh India ki haar pakki samjho — (@SRKsZaynn) April 26, 2021

KL failed and Punjab collapsing again , Happening nth time since KL joined Punjab . This team needs KL Rahul's statpadding to even have a remote chances to win the game. — Aivy (@SpiderPant) April 26, 2021

KL Rahul should change his name for matches where he has to play in Narendra Modi stadium. — (@Vinayak__45) April 26, 2021

Klrahul ko 12th man rakho, pani pilane k liye — Princegulzarsony (@Princegulzarso1) April 26, 2021

KL Rahul doesn't play for CSK or I would have posted a couple of tweets to cancel IPL for sure. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 26, 2021

Ms Dhoni after seeing Kl Rahul innings today:#PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/VTIRXSh78A — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) April 26, 2021