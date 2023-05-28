IPL 2023: फाइनल मैच में भयानक तबाही मचाएगा धोनी का ये ब्रह्मास्त्र, अपने तूफान से CSK को पांचवीं बार बना देगा चैम्पियन!
topStories1hindi1714906
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: फाइनल मैच में भयानक तबाही मचाएगा धोनी का ये ब्रह्मास्त्र, अपने तूफान से CSK को पांचवीं बार बना देगा चैम्पियन!

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT: गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच IPL 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला आज शाम 7:30 बजे से अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कोशिश महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पांचवें आईपीएल खिताब पर कब्जा करने की होगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहेगी. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: फाइनल मैच में भयानक तबाही मचाएगा धोनी का ये ब्रह्मास्त्र, अपने तूफान से CSK को पांचवीं बार बना देगा चैम्पियन!

Chennai Super Kings: गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच IPL 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला आज शाम 7:30 बजे से अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कोशिश महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पांचवें आईपीएल खिताब पर कब्जा करने की होगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहेगी. फाइनल मैच में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का एक ब्रह्मास्त्र तबाही मचाने के लिए तैयार है. अपने तूफान से धोनी का ये खिलाड़ी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को पांचवीं बार आईपीएल चैम्पियन बना देगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Imran Khan
इमरान खान की पार्टी से नेताओं का शुरू हुआ पलायन, मरियम नवाज बोलीं - 'गेम ओवर'
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
ramayan
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों!
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, मेकर्स से हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग