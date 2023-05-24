IPL Eliminator: रोहित शर्मा ने एलिमिनेटर मैच में दिखा दी बड़ी चालाकी, अब छठी ट्रॉफी जीतना हो गया पक्का!
IPL Eliminator: रोहित शर्मा ने एलिमिनेटर मैच में दिखा दी बड़ी चालाकी, अब छठी ट्रॉफी जीतना हो गया पक्का!

Rohit Sharma Statement: आईपीएल-2023 का एलिमिनेटर मैच मुंबई इंडियंस और लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स (LSG vs MI) के बीच खेला जा रहा है. इस मुकाबले में मुंबई के कप्तान धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया. 

May 24, 2023

IPL Eliminator: रोहित शर्मा ने एलिमिनेटर मैच में दिखा दी बड़ी चालाकी, अब छठी ट्रॉफी जीतना हो गया पक्का!

IPL Eliminator, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants : आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन (IPL-2023) का एलिमिनेटर मैच मुंबई इंडियंस और लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स (LSG vs MI) के बीच खेला जा रहा है. चेन्नई के एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम में इस मुकाबले में मुंबई के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने टॉस जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया. लखनऊ की कप्तानी धुरंधर ऑलराउंडर क्रुणाल पांड्या (Krunal Pandya) संभाल रहे हैं. 

