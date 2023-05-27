CSK vs GT: फाइनल मैच से पहले बयानबाजी हुई तेज, दोनों टीमों के दिग्गजों ने कही ये बड़ी बात
CSK vs GT: फाइनल मैच से पहले बयानबाजी हुई तेज, दोनों टीमों के दिग्गजों ने कही ये बड़ी बात

CSK vs GT Match: आईपीएल 2023 (IPL 2023) का फाइनल मैच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच खेला जाएगा. इस मैच से पहले एक दिग्गज का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है.

IPL 2023 Final: आईपीएल 2023 (IPL 2023) का फाइनल मैच 28 मई को खेला जाएगा. इस महामुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) की टीमें अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium) में आमने-सामने होंगी. इस मैच से पहले चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के हेड कोच स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग (Stephen Fleming) ने अपनी टीम की तैयारियों पर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

