IPL 2023 Final से पहले हुई बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, ये स्टार क्रिकेटर बनेगा भारत का बेहतरीन कप्तान!
IPL 2023 Final से पहले हुई बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, ये स्टार क्रिकेटर बनेगा भारत का बेहतरीन कप्तान!

Team India Cricketer: गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच आज शाम 7:30 बजे से IPL 2023 का फाइनल मैच खेला जाएगा. इस फाइनल मुकाबले से पहले ही टीम इंडिया के नए कप्तान को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी हुई है. इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर माइकल वॉन ने गुजरात टाइटंस के लिए हार्दिक पांड्या के कप्तानी टैलेंट की तारीफ की और कहा कि ऑलराउंडर के पास एक बेस्ट सफेद गेंद का कप्तान बनने के लिए मिडास टच है.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

