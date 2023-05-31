IPL 2023: पूरी रात नहीं सोया... IPL फाइनल 2023 में आखिरी ओवर डालने वाले मोहित शर्मा ने दर्द किया बयां
IPL 2023: पूरी रात नहीं सोया... IPL फाइनल 2023 में आखिरी ओवर डालने वाले मोहित शर्मा ने दर्द किया बयां

IPL 2023 Final: आईपीएल 2023 का खिताब धोनी की कप्तानी में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने अपने नाम किया. रोमांचक मैच में चेन्नई के बल्लेबाजों ने 5 विकेट रहते टारगेट हासिल कर पांचवीं बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीती.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

IPL 2023: पूरी रात नहीं सोया... IPL फाइनल 2023 में आखिरी ओवर डालने वाले मोहित शर्मा ने दर्द किया बयां

Mohit Sharma Statement: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला जैसा होना चाहिए था बिल्कुल वैसा ही हुआ. फाइनल जैसे बड़े मुकाबले में फैंस जिस रोमांच की उम्मीद करते हैं वैसा ही रोमांच इस मैच में देखने को मिला. आखिरी गेंद तक चले इस मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने रवींद्र जडेजा के एक चौके और एक छक्के के दम पर मुकाबला अपने नाम कर लिया. गुजरात टाइटंस के लिए आखिरी ओवर डालने वाले मोहित शर्मा ने बताया है कि मैं पूरी रात यही सोचता रहा कि मैं ऐसा क्या अलग करता कि हम मैच जीत जाते. 

