IPL 2023 खत्म होते ही धोनी को जाना पड़ा हॉस्पिटल! सामने आई ये बड़ी खबर
IPL 2023 खत्म होते ही धोनी को जाना पड़ा हॉस्पिटल! सामने आई ये बड़ी खबर

MS Dhoni Injury: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 का फाइनल जीतने के बाद एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) को हॉस्पिटल जाना पड़ा है. सीजन के बीच धोनी चोट से जूझते दिखाई दिए थे.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

MS Dhoni in Hospital: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 का पहला मैच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच खेला गया था. इस मैच में गुजरात की पारी में विकेटकीपिंग के दौरान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) चोटिल हो गए थे. धोनी इस दौरान काफी दर्द में दिखाई दिए थे. सीजन की शुरुआत से पहले ही धोनी चोट से जूझ रहे थे. लेकिन धोनी ने सीजन 16 में लगातार मैच खेले. ऐसे में अब सीजन के खत्म होते ही उन्हें हॉस्पिटल जाना पड़ा है.

