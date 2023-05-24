MS Dhoni-Jadeja: धोनी और जडेजा के बीच हो गया विवाद? इस VIDEO से मच गया तहलका!
MS Dhoni-Jadeja: धोनी और जडेजा के बीच हो गया विवाद? इस VIDEO से मच गया तहलका!

Viral Video, IPL 2023: चार बार की चैंपियन टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के 2 सुपरस्टार- कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा के बीच विवाद की खबरें आ रही हैं. जब चेन्नई टीम ने आईपीएल-2023 के क्वालिफायर-1 में गत चैंपियन गुजरात टाइटंस को हराया तो बाद में एक वीडियो ने हलचल मचा दी.

MS dhoni-Ravindra Jadeja Relation: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने 10वीं बार आईपीएल के फाइनल में जगह बनाई. दिग्गज विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की कप्तानी वाली टीम ने आईपीएल-2023 के क्वालिफायर-1 में गत चैंपियन गुजरात टाइटंस को मात दी. अब कप्तान धोनी और ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा के बीच विवाद की खबरें आ रही हैं.

