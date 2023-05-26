IPL 2023: विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ रहे IPL के ये दो दिग्गज, अब आएगा टीम इंडिया से बुलावा!
topStories1hindi1711638
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ रहे IPL के ये दो दिग्गज, अब आएगा टीम इंडिया से बुलावा!

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 की विजेता टीम अब सिर्फ 2 दिनों में सामने आ जाएगी. मौजूदा सीजन में कई खिलाड़ियों में बेहद ही शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है. इसके दम पर कई खिलाड़ी आने वाले समय में टीम इंडिया में भी खेलते नजर आ सकते हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ रहे IPL के ये दो दिग्गज, अब आएगा टीम इंडिया से बुलावा!

Team India: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग हमेशा से ही युवा खिलाड़ियों के लिए एक बेहतरीन प्लेटफार्म रहा है. इस लीग में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर टीम इंडिया में कई खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी जगह बनाई है. सिर्फ युवा ही नहीं, कई अनुभवी खिलाड़ी भी इस लीग में खेलकर अपनी फॉर्म में लौटे हैं और फिर टीम इंडिया में वापसी की है. ऐसे ही 2 खिलाड़ी हैं, जिन्हें टीम इंडिया में लंबे समय से मौका नहीं मिला है लेकिन मौजूदा आईपीएल सीजन में दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने घातक गेंदबाजी की है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Kennedy
Kennedy: जब Rahul Bhatt की वैनिटी में पहुंचे अनुराग, बोले-‘सब गड़बड़ हो रहा है'