IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: मुंबई से पार पाना गुजरात के लिए आसान नहीं, रिकॉर्ड देख बढ़ जाएगी पांड्या की टेंशन!
topStories1hindi1711591
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: मुंबई से पार पाना गुजरात के लिए आसान नहीं, रिकॉर्ड देख बढ़ जाएगी पांड्या की टेंशन!

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के क्वालीफायर-2 में शुक्रवार को मुंबई इंडियंस और डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन गुजरात टाइटंस की टक्कर होनी है. इस मैच में हार्दिक की टीम के लिए जीत दर्ज करना इतना आसान नहीं रहने वाला है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: मुंबई से पार पाना गुजरात के लिए आसान नहीं, रिकॉर्ड देख बढ़ जाएगी पांड्या की टेंशन!

MI vs GT, Qualifier 2: मुंबई इंडियंस और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच आईपीएल 2023 का क्वालीफायर मैच शुक्रवार(26 मई) को खेला जाना है. इस मैच में दोनों ही टीमें जीत के साथ फाइनल का टिकट कटाना चाहेंगी, लेकिन ये इतना आसान नहीं रहेगा. एक तरफ गुजरात की टीम ने मौजूदा सीजन में बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया है तो वहीं, मुंबई इंडियंस के प्लेऑफ मुकाबलों में शानदार रिकॉर्ड रहे हैं. ऐसे में दोनों टीमों के बीच कांटे की टक्कर देखने को मिली सकती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Sunflower 2
Sunflower 2 Teaser: फिर गुदगुदाएगी ‘सोनू’ की मासूमियत, क्या खुलेगा मर्डर का राज!