WATCH: WATCH: CSK के फाइनल में पहुंचते ही लिफ्ट में नाचने लग गए ब्रावो, VIDEO वायरल

Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Dwayne Bravo Dance: दिग्गज विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम ने क्वालिफायर-1 में गुजरात टाइटंस पर जीत दर्ज की और आईपीएल-2023 के फाइनल में जगह पक्की कर ली. इसके बाद टीम के गेंदबाजी कोच ड्वेन ब्रावो (Dwayne Bravo) लिफ्ट में ही नाचने लग गए.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Dwayne Bravo Dance Video: चार बार की चैंपियन टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) ने आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन (IPL-2023) के फाइनल में जगह बना ली है. दिग्गज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की कप्तानी वाली इस टीम ने क्वालिफायर-1 में गुजरात टाइटंस पर जीत दर्ज की. इसके बाद गेंदबाजी कोच ड्वेन ब्रावो (Dwayne Bravo) लिफ्ट में ही नाचने लग गए.

