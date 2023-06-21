IND Vs PAK Football: सुनील छेत्री की हैट्रिक की बदौलत भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 4-0 से धो डाला; SAFF चैंपियनशिप में की धमाकेदार शुरुआत
India Vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023: भारत में बुधवार से शुरू हुई सैफ फुटबॉल चैंपियनशिप में भारतीय टीम ने 4-0 से पाकिस्तान को रौंद दिया. इस जीत में कप्तान सुनील छेत्री का अहम रोल रहा, जिन्होंने 3 गोल कर हैट्रिक जड़ी. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

India Vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023: भारत में शुरू हुई साउथ एशियन फुटबॉल फेडरेशन (SAFF) सैफ फुटबॉल चैम्पियनशिप में भारतीय टीम ने धमाकेदार शुरुआत की है. बुधवार को बैंगलुरु के श्री कांतिरावा स्टेडियम में खेले  ग्रुप-ए के अपने अपने पहले मैच में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को पूरी तरह रौंद दिया. इस मुकाबले में भारतीय कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने पाकिस्तान को पस्त करते 3 गोल दागकर हैट्रिक जमाई. जबकि चौथा उदांता सिंह ने करके मैच 4-0 से जीत लिया. 

