Jio का खेल बिगाड़ने आया Airtel का सस्ता Plan! 35 दिन तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग, डेटा और इतना कुछ
Airtel ने 289 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान पेश किया है. यह भारती एयरटेल का पहला प्लान है जिसकी वैधता 35 दिनों तक है. यह प्लान अब भारती एयरटेल की वेबसाइट और मोबाइल ऐप पर दिखाई दे रहा है, ताकि यूजर इसे रिचार्ज कर सकें.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Bharti Airtel ने ग्राहकों के लिए एक नया प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च किया है, जो कंपनी ने चुपचाप अपने प्रीपेड पोर्टफोलियो में शामिल किया है. यह प्लान 289 रुपये (Airtel Rs 289 Prepaid Plan) की पेशकश कर रहा है और यूजर्स को डेटा अनुभव से अधिक वैधता प्रदान करने पर केंद्रित है. यह भारती एयरटेल का पहला प्लान है जिसकी वैधता 35 दिनों तक है. यह प्लान अब भारती एयरटेल की वेबसाइट और मोबाइल ऐप पर दिखाई दे रहा है, ताकि यूजर इसे रिचार्ज कर सकें.

