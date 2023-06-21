कुर्सी की पेटी बांध लीजिए गेमर्स! गेमिंग के तरीके को बदल डालेगा Asus ROG Ally, जानिए कितनी होगी कीमत
कुर्सी की पेटी बांध लीजिए गेमर्स! गेमिंग के तरीके को बदल डालेगा Asus ROG Ally, जानिए कितनी होगी कीमत

Asus ROG Ally जुलाई में लॉन्च होने वाला है. इसकी कीमत 69,990 रुपये से शुरू होती है. यह ऑनलाइन के साथ-साथ ऑफलाइन भी खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध होगा. आइए जानते हैं Asus ROG Ally के बारे में...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

कुर्सी की पेटी बांध लीजिए गेमर्स! गेमिंग के तरीके को बदल डालेगा Asus ROG Ally, जानिए कितनी होगी कीमत

Asus ROG Ally 12 जुलाई को भारत आ रहा है. कंपनी का दावा है कि यह भारत में ईस्पोर्ट्स कम्यूनिटी में क्रांति ला देगा. इसकी कीमत 69,990 रुपये से शुरू होती है. यह ऑनलाइन के साथ-साथ ऑफलाइन भी खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध होगा. प्रमोशन के तौर पर कंपनी ने लॉन्च से पहले कुछ यूनिट्स को बेचेगी. आइए जानते हैं Asus ROG Ally के बारे में...

