भारी आंधी और बारिश में क्या AC चलाना चाहिए या नहीं? यहां मिलेगा हर जवाब
topStories1hindi1752725
Hindi Newsटेक

भारी आंधी और बारिश में क्या AC चलाना चाहिए या नहीं? यहां मिलेगा हर जवाब

AC Care: एयर कंडीशनर के इस्तेमाल के बारे में ये जरूरी बात हर किसी को पता होनी चाहिए क्योंकि अगर आपको जानकारी नहीं होगी तो आप अपना ही नुकसान करवा बैठेंगे. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

भारी आंधी और बारिश में क्या AC चलाना चाहिए या नहीं? यहां मिलेगा हर जवाब

Tips For AC Using: भारत में मानसून की दस्तक हो चुकी है जिसकी वजह से आए दिन बारिश भी हो रही है. कुछ घरों में बारिश के मौसम में एयर कंडीशनर का इस्तेमाल बंद कर दिया जाता है, वहीं कुछ लोग बारिश होने के बावजूद भी एयर कंडीशनर चलाते हैं. हालांकि लोगों के मन में एक सवाल हमेशा उठता है कि क्या भारी बारिश और आंधी के दौरान क्या एयर कंडीशनर का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित है. इस बारे में अगर किसी यूजर से पूछा जाए तो शायद ही किसी के पास इस सवाल का जवाब होगा. ये एक अहम सवाल है और आज हम आपके लिए इसका जवाब लेकर आए हैं, हर एयर कंडीशनर यूजर को इसके बारे में जानकारी होनी ही चाहिए.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
breaking news
Live Breaking News: हिमाचल में चलेगा विपक्षी दलों की बैठक का राउंड-2, अध्यादेश पर केजरीवाल को मिला सबका साथ
Hotel Booking Rules
होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करो लेकिन कमरा दोपहर 12 बजे ही क्यों खाली करना पड़ता है?
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'