अब App पर चलाएं Chat GPT, सिर्फ iPhone यूजर्स के लिए कंपनी ने किया लॉन्च
अब App पर चलाएं Chat GPT, सिर्फ iPhone यूजर्स के लिए कंपनी ने किया लॉन्च

Chat GPT: चैट जीपीटी आपका इंतजार कर रहे यूजर्स को बड़ी खुशखबरी मिली है क्योंकि अब इसे मार्केट में उतार दिया गया है लेकिन आईफोन यूजर्स ही इसका इस्तेमाल कर पाएंगे.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

अब App पर चलाएं Chat GPT, सिर्फ iPhone यूजर्स के लिए कंपनी ने किया लॉन्च

Chat GPT App: ChatGPT का वेब संस्करण दुनिया भर के लोगों ने काफी बड़े पैमाने पर इस्तेमाल किया है. इसे और अधिक सुविधाजनक बनाने के लिए, OpenAI ने यूएस में चैटबॉट के लिए एक मोबाइल ऐप भी जारी किया, जिसे पहले ही आधा मिलियन से ज्यादा लोगों ने डाउनलोड कर लिया है. कंपनी ने भारत, कनाडा और यूएई सहित 33 अन्य देशों में चैटजीपीटी मोबाइल ऐप की उपलब्धता का विस्तार किया है. हालाँकि, ये ऐप सिर्फ iOS उपयोगकर्ताओं के लिए उपलब्ध होगा, कम से कम अभी के लिए. 

