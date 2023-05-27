चमकदार डिस्प्ले के साथ आई Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z स्मार्टवॉच, बैटरी चलेगी दो हफ्ते से भी ज्यादा
topStories1hindi1715627
Hindi Newsटेक

चमकदार डिस्प्ले के साथ आई Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z स्मार्टवॉच, बैटरी चलेगी दो हफ्ते से भी ज्यादा

GIZFIT Glow Z: Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z एक फीचर-पैक स्मार्टवॉच है जिसमें 600 NITS सुपर ब्राइटनेस के साथ एक अतिरिक्त-बड़ा 1.78” कर्व्ड AMOLED डिस्प्ले दिया गया है.

 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Trending Photos

चमकदार डिस्प्ले के साथ आई Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z स्मार्टवॉच, बैटरी चलेगी दो हफ्ते से भी ज्यादा

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z Smartwatch: Gizmore, भारत के प्रमुख स्मार्ट एक्सेसरीज, फिटनेस गियर और होम ऑडियो ब्रांडों में से एक, ने अपनी लेटेस्ट 'मेड इन इंडिया' स्मार्टवॉच GIZFIT Glow Z को लॉन्च कर दिया है. 15 दिनों की मैराथन बैटरी लाइफ की खूबी के साथ ये स्मार्टवॉच बेहद ही हाईटेक है. GIZFIT Glow Z भी ऑलवेज़-ऑन AMOLED डिस्प्ले के साथ सबसे सस्ती स्मार्टवॉच में से एक है. यह उन उपयोगकर्ताओं के लिए एकदम सही है जो एक एंट्री-लेवल प्राइस पॉइंट पर फीचर से भरपूर AMOLED स्मार्टवॉच में अपग्रेड करना चाहते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा