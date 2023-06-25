iPhone 15 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले चुपके से कम कर दी गई iPhone 14 की कीमत! इतने हजार का मिल रहा डिस्काउंट
iPhone 15 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले चुपके से कम कर दी गई iPhone 14 की कीमत! इतने हजार का मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

iPhone 14 Price Drop: iPhone 14 की कीमत में की गई ये भारी कटौती ग्राहकों की जेब ढीली होने से बचा सकती है क्योंकि अब तक इतना तगड़ा डिस्काउंट पहले कभी नहीं दिया गया है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

iPhone 15 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले चुपके से कम कर दी गई iPhone 14 की कीमत! इतने हजार का मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

iPhone 14 Offer: iPhone 14 Deal: iPhone 14 256 GB मिडनाइट एडिशन को खरीदने जा रहे ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी है क्योंकि अब इसके लिए आपको भारी भरकम कीमत नहीं चुकानी पड़ेगी, असल में ग्राहकों को इस मॉडल पर तगड़ा डिस्काउंट मिल जाएगा, जिसके बाद इसे खरीदना काफी ज्यादा आसान हो जाता है और ग्राहकों को अपनी जेब ढीली नहीं करनी पड़ेगी.  अगर आप भी आईफोन 14 के इस वेरिएंट पर डिस्काउंट चाहते हैं तो अब आपको हम इस डिस्काउंट ऑफर की हर एक डीटेल देने का रहे हैं जिससे आप इसके बारे में विस्तार से समझ सकते हैं. 

