धड़ाम हुई iPhone 14 की कीमत! खरीदने को मची होड़, दनादन हो रही है बुकिंग
Apple iPhone Discount: APPLE iPhone 14 (Starlight, 128 GB) मॉडल पर ये अब तक का सबसे तगड़ा डिस्काउंट है, इसमें ग्राहकों को 12+12 MP का रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 12 MP का सेल्फी कैमरा मिलता है. 

Jun 10, 2023

iPhone 14 Discount: iPhone 14 खरीदने जा रहे ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी है, दरअसल इस मॉडल पर तगड़ा डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है. ये डिस्काउंट आपके काफी पैसे बचा सकता है. अगर आपको इसकी कीमत अब तक ज्यादा लग रही थी और आपका बजट नहीं बन पा रहा था तो अब आपको इसे खरीदने के लिए काफी कम कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी. अगर आपको इस बारे में जानकारी नहीं है तो आज हम आपको इस बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. तो चलिए जानते हैं क्या है ऑफर और कितनी होगी बचत.   

