iPhone 15 के लिए बचाएं पैसा! आ रहे हैं 3 धांसू अपडेट्स, जानते ही कहेंगे- एक ही दिल है, कितनी बार जीतोगे...

iPhone 15 को दो महीने में लॉन्च कर दिया जाएगा. इस बार चर्चा रेगुलर वर्जन की है, क्योंकि इस बार इस मॉडल में कई बड़े अपडेट्स देखने को मिल सकते हैं. पिछले मॉडल के मुकाबले iPhone 15 में तीन बड़े अपग्रेड्स देखने को मिलेंगे. आइए नजर डालते हैं...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Apple इस साल सितंबर में अपनी iPhone 15 Series को लॉन्च कर देगा. हर साल कंपनी इसी महीने अपना नया आईफोन लेकर आती है. दो महीने बाद iPhone 14 की घोषणा कर देगा. इस साल के इवेंट में चार मॉडल्स- आईफोन 15, प्लस, प्रो और प्रो मैक्स लॉन्च होंगे. इस बार चर्चा रेगुलर वर्जन की है, क्योंकि इस बार इस मॉडल में कई बड़े अपडेट्स देखने को मिल सकते हैं. पिछले मॉडल के मुकाबले iPhone 15 में तीन बड़े अपग्रेड्स देखने को मिलेंगे. आइए नजर डालते हैं...

