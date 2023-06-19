iPhone से हर महीने लाखों रुपये कमा रहे Mukesh Ambani, जानिए कैसे
Mukesh Ambani ऐप्पल आईफोन से हर महीने लाखों रुपये कमा रहे हैं. सुनकर आप भी हैरान रह गए होंगे. अंबानी परिवार द्वारा रिलायंस जियो वर्ल्ड ड्राइव मॉल में Apple का पहला रिटेल स्टोर है. इस कारोबार से हर महीने अंबानी परिवार लाखों रुपये की कमाई कर रहा है.

 

Jun 19, 2023

iPhone की सेल से Mukesh Ambani हर महीने लाखों रुपये कमा रहे हैं. सुनकर आप भी हैरान रह गए होंगे न. लेकिन यह सच है. भारत में ऐप्पल जो आईफोन सेल करता है, इससे मुकेश अंबानी की कमाई हो रही है. अंबानी परिवार द्वारा रिलायंस जियो वर्ल्ड ड्राइव मॉल में Apple का पहला रिटेल स्टोर है. इस कारोबार से हर महीने अंबानी परिवार लाखों रुपये की कमाई कर रहा है.

