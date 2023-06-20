Samsung Galaxy F54 5G की सेल आज से शुरू, इंट्रोडक्ट्री प्राइज पर खरीद सकते हैं ग्राहक
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G की सेल आज से शुरू, इंट्रोडक्ट्री प्राइज पर खरीद सकते हैं ग्राहक

 Galaxy F54 5G Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Smartphone आज से सेल के लिए उपलब्ध है, ये स्मार्टफोन तमाम खूबियों के साथ आता है और इस पर डिस्काउंट भी दिया जा रहा है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G की सेल आज से शुरू, इंट्रोडक्ट्री प्राइज पर खरीद सकते हैं ग्राहक

Galaxy F54 5G Sale : Samsung Galaxy F54 5G आज से भारत में खरीदारी के लिए उपलब्ध है. आपको बता दें कि 29,999 रुपये की कीमत में आने वाला ये स्मार्टफोन इंट्रोडक्टरी ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध है, जिसमें ग्राहक चुनिंदा बैंक कार्डों पर 3,000 रुपये तक का इसंटेन्ट डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है. एक बार सारे ऑफर्स लग जाने के बाद गैलेक्सी F54 5G को 27,999 रुपये में खरीदा जा सकता है. 

