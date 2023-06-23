Vivo Y36 Launched in India: वीवो लाया कम कीमत वाला धांसू Smartphone, जानिए क्या मिलते हैं फीचर्स
Vivo Y36 भारत में लॉन्च हो चुका है. वीवो का ये लेटेस्ट फोन स्नैपड्रैगन 680 SoC द्वारा संचालित होता है और 8GB RAM के साथ जोड़ा गया है. फोन में तगड़ी बैटरी और 50MP का कैमरा मिल रहा है. आइए जानते हैं Vivo Y36 की कीमत और फीचर्स...

Vivo Y36 Launched: Vivo ने अपना मिड-रेंज स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, जिसका नाम Vivo Y36 है. फोन 2.5D कर्व्ड ग्लास बॉडी के साथ आता है और दो कलर में पेश हुआ है. वीवो का ये लेटेस्ट फोन स्नैपड्रैगन 680 SoC द्वारा संचालित होता है और 8GB RAM के साथ जोड़ा गया है. फोन में तगड़ी बैटरी और 50MP का कैमरा मिल रहा है. आइए जानते हैं Vivo Y36 की कीमत और फीचर्स...

