अरे बाप रे! इतनी महंगी साइकिल, एक की कीमत में आ जाएंगी कई BMW-Audi जैसी लग्जरी कारें

Expensive Bicycles: दुनिया में कई ऐसी साइकिलें हैं जिनकी कीमत करोड़ों से शुरू होती है. वहीं एक साइकिल की कीमत में Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus और BMW 7 Series जैसी कारें आप घर ला सकते हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Most Expensive Bicycles: एक साइकिल (Bicycle) के लिए आप कितना खर्चा कर सकते हैं? 2 हजार, 4 हजार, 7 हजार या 10 हजार! इससे ज्यादा महंगी साइकिल शायद ही आप इस्तेमाल करते होंगे. शेवरले नाम की एक कंपनी है जो दुनिया की सबसे महंगी साइकिल बनाने के लिए जानी जाती है. ये बात सुनकर आपको धक्का लगेगा लेकिन इस कंपनी के साइकिल की खरीदारी करीब 6 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है. वहीं अगर इसमें कोई दिक्कत हुई तो इसके रिपेयरिंग के लिए आपको 2 से 3 लाख रुपये खर्च करने पड़ जाएंगे. 6 लाख की कीमत अगर आपको ज्यादा लग रही है तो बता दें कि दुनिया में इससे भी महंगी साइकिलें मौजूद हैं जिनकी कीमत में Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus, BMW 7 Series जैसी कारें आप घर ला सकते हैं.

