Xiaomi की पहली Electric Car की तस्वीर आई सामने! 'जासूस' ने चुपके से खीचीं Photos; आप भी करें दीदार
Xiaomi की पहली Electric Car की तस्वीर आई सामने! 'जासूस' ने चुपके से खीचीं Photos; आप भी करें दीदार

Xiaomi का पहला मॉडल MS11 टेस्टिंग मोड पर चल रहा है. अब इसकी तस्वीरें वायरल हो चुकी हैं. आइए जानते हैं Xiaomi MS11 Electric Vehicle के बारे में...

Electric Cars का क्रेज काफी बढ़ता जा रहा है. हर कंपनी इलेक्ट्रिक कार पर काम कर रही है और हर जगह इलेक्ट्रिक स्टेशन्स भी खोले जा रहे हैं. Xiaomi जो अपने स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए जानी जाती है, वो भी मार्केट में अपनी पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार पर काम कर रही है और जल्द ही लॉन्च करने वाली है. कंपनी का पहला मॉडल MS11 टेस्टिंग मोड पर चल रहा है. अब इसकी तस्वीरें वायरल हो चुकी हैं. आइए जानते हैं Xiaomi MS11 Electric Vehicle के बारे में...

