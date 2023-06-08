Ravi Dubey: जब हुए करियर में फेल तो आने लगे सुसाइड के ख्याल, फिर यूं बदली जिंदगी!
topStories1hindi1730194
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Ravi Dubey: जब हुए करियर में फेल तो आने लगे सुसाइड के ख्याल, फिर यूं बदली जिंदगी!

Ravi Dubey Latest News: टीवी पर खूब चमकने के बाद रवि दूबे अब फिल्मों में छाने की पूरी तैयारी कर चुके हैं. वहीं हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में रवि दूबे ने कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं.

 

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ravi Dubey: जब हुए करियर में फेल तो आने लगे सुसाइड के ख्याल, फिर यूं बदली जिंदगी!

Ravi Dubey on Suicidal Thoughts: रवि दूबे आज टीवी का बड़ा चेहरा हैं तो जल्द ही वो सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर भी चमकने को तैयार हैं. वहीं हाल ही में एक्टर ने खुद से जुड़े ऐसे खुलासे किए हैं जिनके बारे में लोग अब तक नहीं जानते थे. रवि दूबे ने बताया कि उनकी जिंदगी में एक दौर ऐसा भी आया जब उनके दिमाग में सुसाइड के ख्याल आने लगे थे. ये वो वक्त था जब रवि टीवी से नहीं जुड़े थे बल्कि कॉलेज में थे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट