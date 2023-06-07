Ayesha Singh Naagin 7: तेजस्वी प्रकाश के बाद 'गुम है' कि सई बनेगी नागिन! सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट
Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein की सई को लेकर बड़ी जानकारी सामने आ रही है. खबरों की मानें तो आयशा सिंह को एकता कपूर के मशहूर शो 'नागिन 7' के लिए अप्रोच किया गया है. हालांकि आयशा ने अभी तक इस शो को करने के लिए हां नहीं कहा है.

Ayesha Singh Naagin 7: 'गुम है किसी के प्यार में' सीरियल में सई के रोल से आयशा सिंह (Ayesha Singh) जल्द ही अलविदा कहने वाली हैं. इस बीच ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि आयशा सिंह के हाथ बड़ा शो लग गया है. ये शो कोई और नहीं एकता कपूर के टीवी शो का सुपरहिट सीरीज 'नागिन' है. खबरों की मानें तो आयशा सिंह को 'नागिन 7' के लिए अप्रोच किया गया है. अगर आयशा इस शो को साइन करती हैं तो उनके करियर में ये शो टर्निंग प्वाइंट बन सकता है.

