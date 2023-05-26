Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: टीवी की ये हसीना शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, 21 साल की इस पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस की हुई शो में एंट्री!
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: टीवी की ये हसीना शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, 21 साल की इस पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस की हुई शो में एंट्री!

Bigg Boss OTT 2: जल्द ही बिग बॉस ओटीटी सीजन 2 का आगाज होने जा रहा है और अब खबर आई है कि टीवी की हसीना जन्नत जुबैर इसमें हिस्सा लेने जा रही हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: टीवी की ये हसीना शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, 21 साल की इस पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस की हुई शो में एंट्री!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants: बिग बॉस ओटीटी का पहला सीजन हिट रहा था जिसने कई चेहरों को फेम दिलाया तो कई पहले से जाने माने चेहरे शो का हिस्सा बने. वहीं अब बिग बॉस ओटीटी सीजन 2 को लेकर चर्चा जोरों पर है. प्रोमो सामने आते ही इसका ऑफिशियल ऐलान भी हो गया है और अब शो के संभावित कंटेस्टेंट से जुड़ी अपडेट सामने आई है. खबर है कि टीवी एक्ट्रेस जन्नत जुबैर शो का हिस्सा बनने जा रही हैं. जन्नत टीवी का जाना माना चेहरा है. 

