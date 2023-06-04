Kapil Sharma ने सारा अली खान से पूछ डाला 'बॉयफ्रेंड' को लेकर सवाल, झेंपते हुए एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- मेरा कोई तीर निशाने पर नहीं...
The Kapil Sharma Show के लेटेस्ट एपिसोड में विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) और सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) बतौर गेस्ट पहुंचे थे. इसी दौरान कॉमेडियन कपिल ने सारा अली खान से उनके बॉयफ्रेंड को लेकर सवाल कर डाला था. 

The Kapil Sharma Show Sara Ali Khan: द कपिल शर्मा शो के नए एपिसोड में सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) अपनी फिल्म जरा हटके जरा बचके का प्रमोशन करने पहुंचे थे. सारा अली खान और विक्की कौशल ने इस दौरान कपिल शर्मा शो के मंच पर खूब कॉमेडी का मजा लिया और कई मजेदार बातों का खुलासा भी किया. कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) ने लेटेस्ट एपिसोड में पहले विक्की कौशल से उनकी लव लाइफ पर सवाल किया और फिर सारा अली खान से उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड पर सवाल कर डाला, जिसपर झेंपते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, आजकल उनका कोई तीर निशाने पर नहीं लग रहा है.

