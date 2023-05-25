Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 से कटा इस कंटेस्टेंट का पत्ता, पहले एलिमिनेशन में बाहर होगी 'कुंडली भाग्य' फेम एक्ट्रेस!
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 First Elimination: खतरों के खिलाड़ी 13 की साउथ अफ्रीका के जंगलों में 14 कंटेंस्टेंट्स के साथ शूटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है. शूटिंग शुरू होने के साथ ही ऐसी रिपोर्ट सामने आई है कि खतरों के खिलाड़ी 13 से पहला एलिमिनेशन भी होने वाला है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:26 AM IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi Ruhi Chaturvedi: रोहित शेट्टी (Rohit Shetty) के स्टंट और एक्शन बेस्ड शो खतरों के खिलाड़ी सीजन 13 की शुरुआत हो चुकी है. खतरों के खिलाड़ी की शुरुआत के साथ ही पहला एलिमिनेशन भी होने वाला है. हाल में सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, कुंडली भाग्य फेम एक्ट्रेस रूही चतुर्वेदी शो से बाहर भी होने वाली हैं. साथ ही यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि पहले हफ्ते में एक नहीं बल्कि दो-दो कंटेस्टेंट पर एलिमिनेशन की तलवार गिरेगी.

