Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
topStories1hindi1753009
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya सीरियल से फेमस हुई राशि बेन को कौन नहीं जानता. गोपी पर अपना सारा काम लादकर आराम फरमाने वाली राशि इस वक्त कहां और क्या कर रही हैं जानिए.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Rashi Ben: 'साथ निभाना साथिया' (Saath Nibhaana Saathiya) सीरियल के ना केवल किरदार फेमस हुए बल्कि उसके डायलॉग और सीन भी इतने ज्यादा फेमस हुए कि उन पर मीम्स भी बनने लगे. ऐसा ही एक मीम्स रसोड़े में कौन था डायलॉग पर खूब वायरल हुआ था. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है इस सीन में नजर आने वाली राशि बेन अब कहां है और क्या कर रही हैं?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
ITR
पहली बार भर रहे हैं ITR तो इसका रखना होगा ध्यान, गड़बड़ हुई तो पछताना पड़ेगा
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?