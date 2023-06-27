Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: जेठालाल को मौन व्रत पड़ेगा भारी! धरी रह गई समझदारी सारी!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: जेठालाल को मौन व्रत पड़ेगा भारी! धरी रह गई समझदारी सारी!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode: अग्रेजी बोलने में जेठालाल को क्या होता है वो तो किसी ने छिपा नहीं. ऐसे में इंग्लिश से बचने के लिए उन्होंने मौन व्रत का सहारा तो लिया लेकिन उन्हें पड़ गए लेने के देने.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:54 AM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethalal: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में हर किरदार की कोई ना कोई कमजोरी है और जेठालाल की कमजोरी है इंग्लिश. अग्रेजी से उनका छत्तीस का आंकड़ा है लिहाजा वो उससे दूर ही रहना पसंद करते हैं. लेकिन इस बार अंग्रेजी खुद उनके पास चलकर आ गई है. दरअसल, हुआ ये है कि उन्हें एक बड़ी कंपनी से मीटिंग करनी है जिसमें उन्हें इंग्लिश बोलने का डर है ऐसे में उन्होंने तय कर लिया है कि वो मौन व्रत धारण कर लेंगे. 

