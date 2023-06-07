Girlfriend संग समय बिता रहा था पति, पत्नी ने तस्वीर ले ली..अगले दिन पेपर में निकलवा दिया!
topStories1hindi1728532
Hindi Newsवायरल

Girlfriend संग समय बिता रहा था पति, पत्नी ने तस्वीर ले ली..अगले दिन पेपर में निकलवा दिया!

Husband Wife: पति चुपचाप अपनी पत्नी को धोखा दे रहा था. उसे लगा की पत्नी को कुछ मालूम नहीं चलेगा, लेकिन पत्नी ने एक ऐसा कदम उठाया कि पति हक्का-बक्का रह गया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

Girlfriend संग समय बिता रहा था पति, पत्नी ने तस्वीर ले ली..अगले दिन पेपर में निकलवा दिया!

Wife Exposed Husband: कई बार रिश्तों को लेकर ईमानदार ना होना काफी नुकसान पहुंचा जाता है. हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया के एक स्पेस में रिलेशनशिप को लेकर चर्चा चल रही थी. इसी चर्चा में एक केस स्टडी का हवाला दिया गया, जिसे सुनकर चर्चा में मौजूद लोग अवाक रह गए. इसमें एक पति अपनी पत्नी को चुपके से धोखा देने की कोशिश कर रहा था. उसको लगा कि उसकी पत्नी को पता नहीं चलेगा लेकिन उसका यह दांव उल्टा पड़ गया और पोल खुल गई.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Sara Ali Khan
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 4: चौथे दिन ये रहा सारा-विक्की की फिल्म का हाल
adipurush
लगे गले, किया किस और हो गया विवाद...Adipurush की रिलीज से पहले हंगामा क्यों है बरपा