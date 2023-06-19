Old Bill: साइकिल का पुराना बिल हुआ वायरल, देखिए 1934 में कितना था इसका दाम
90 Years Old: हालांकि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब पुरानी चीजों का बिल वायरल हुआ है. लेकिन इस बार साइकिल का बिल वायरल हुआ है. इसमें दिख रहा है कि 1934 में एक साइकिल की कीमत क्या थी. लोग इस कीमत की तुलना आज की कीमत से करने लगे हैं.

Old Bill Of Cycle: पुराने जमाने में लोग पैदल चलते थे, उनके पास आवागमन के साधन बहुत ही कम थे. फिर धीरे-धीरे जब विकास हुआ तो साइकिल आई. साइकिल के बाद बाइक आ गई और फिर अब तो लोग ट्रेन हवाई जहाज से सफर करने लगे हैं. लेकिन किसी जमाने में साइकिल की सवारी भी रईसों की सवारी होती थी. आधुनिक दौर में तो साइकिल भी महंगी हो गई है, लेकिन किसी जमाने में इसकी कीमत उतनी ही थी जितने में आज साइकिल का पंचर बन जाता है.

